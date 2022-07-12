WESPAC Advisors LLC Invests $493,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $324.19 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $315.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $334.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.37.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

