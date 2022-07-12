WESPAC Advisors LLC Lowers Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

WESPAC Advisors LLC reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $484,878,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $76,937,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $59,060,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $57,036,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 4,735.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 201,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,009,000 after purchasing an additional 197,402 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.86.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $219.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $182.66 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.58 and its 200 day moving average is $225.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

About General Dynamics (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.