WESPAC Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

WESPAC Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $113.69 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.01 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.74 and its 200-day moving average is $122.03.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

