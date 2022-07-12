WESPAC Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000. Hershey comprises about 1.2% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,591,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,744,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,835,000 after purchasing an additional 320,233 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Hershey by 583.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 277,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,707,000 after purchasing an additional 237,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Hershey by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 898,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,934,000 after purchasing an additional 219,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.00.

HSY opened at $220.50 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $167.80 and a 12 month high of $231.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $335.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.26.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $334,000.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,203.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $1,123,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,827,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 649,053 shares of company stock worth $142,714,209. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

