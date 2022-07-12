WESPAC Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,384 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $152.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $35.54 and a 12 month high of $57.46.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.21.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

