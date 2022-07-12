WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 1,199 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

WESPAC Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,389 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,062,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 24,940 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.14 and its 200 day moving average is $52.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

Cisco Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.