WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 16,510 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

WESPAC Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,510 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. 42.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCC stock opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.11. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $264.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.74 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 48.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.12%.

Separately, Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $101,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $353,640. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

