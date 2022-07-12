WESPAC Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for 1.3% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Eaton from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.87.

Shares of ETN opened at $127.85 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $123.18 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The stock has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.59%.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

