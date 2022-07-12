Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.01

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.01 and traded as low as $23.90. Westlake Chemical Partners shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 37,415 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WLKP. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $845.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.53.

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $362.40 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.471 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is 79.75%.

In related news, Chairman James Chao sold 31,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $836,685.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 23,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 53,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 67,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

