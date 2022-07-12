Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,996 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 10.2% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $41,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $192.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.00.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

