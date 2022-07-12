Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.9% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV opened at $386.23 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $395.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.90.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

