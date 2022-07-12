Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Has $11.04 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises 2.7% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $11,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,632,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,340,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,794 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,819,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,355,000 after purchasing an additional 710,262 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,543,000 after purchasing an additional 170,679 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,493,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,467,000 after purchasing an additional 202,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,479,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,794,000 after purchasing an additional 37,268 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $97.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.26. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $108.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

