Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,141.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,471,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $178.68 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.62 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.62.

