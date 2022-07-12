YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGA) versus European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Critical Review

YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGA – Get Rating) and European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get YogaWorks alerts:

This table compares YogaWorks and European Wax Center’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YogaWorks N/A N/A N/A European Wax Center 3.31% 9.60% 5.30%

This table compares YogaWorks and European Wax Center’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YogaWorks $59.59 million 0.02 -$35.19 million N/A N/A European Wax Center $178.68 million 6.12 -$3.41 million $0.12 143.67

European Wax Center has higher revenue and earnings than YogaWorks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.5% of YogaWorks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of European Wax Center shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.4% of YogaWorks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of European Wax Center shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for YogaWorks and European Wax Center, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YogaWorks 0 0 0 0 N/A European Wax Center 0 2 6 0 2.75

European Wax Center has a consensus price target of $31.29, indicating a potential upside of 81.47%. Given European Wax Center’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe European Wax Center is more favorable than YogaWorks.

Summary

European Wax Center beats YogaWorks on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

YogaWorks Company Profile (Get Rating)

YogaWorks, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of yoga studios and training centers. The firm provides yoga space, teachers at studios, training program, workshops, retreats, and online lessons including Vinyasa, Gentle Yoga, Ashtanga, hot yoga, prenatal classes, and community classes. It also offers a variety of fitness classes. Yoga Works was founded by Maty Ezraty, Chuck Miller, and Alan Finger in 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.

European Wax Center Company Profile (Get Rating)

European Wax Center, Inc. operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers. European Wax Center, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for YogaWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YogaWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.