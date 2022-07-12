Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.29

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.29 and traded as low as C$2.63. Zentek shares last traded at C$2.85, with a volume of 43,206 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 13.87 and a quick ratio of 11.86. The company has a market cap of C$283.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.29.
Zentek Company Profile (CVE:ZEN)
