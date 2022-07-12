Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Upgraded to Outperform at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $41.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $37.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZG. JMP Securities reaffirmed a mkt perform rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.87.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

NASDAQ ZG opened at $33.56 on Monday. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $118.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 249.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $152,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $80,977.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,020.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,023 over the last three months. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Endowment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3,170.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 356,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,170,000 after purchasing an additional 345,126 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 1,445.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 326,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,763,000 after buying an additional 305,684 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 1,646.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 248,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,967,000 after buying an additional 233,912 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 691,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,370,000 after buying an additional 219,006 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,520,000 after acquiring an additional 196,003 shares during the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.