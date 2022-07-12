Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at B. Riley

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ZION has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $65.00 price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.62.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Shares of ZION stock opened at $50.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.11. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 34.40%. The business had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.76%.

In other news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James R. Abbott bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.03 per share, with a total value of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,663.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.