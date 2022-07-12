Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $229.75.

NYSE ZTS opened at $177.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $154.18 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,667 shares of company stock worth $1,503,321 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after buying an additional 1,450,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,994,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,289,000 after acquiring an additional 529,974 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,663,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,381,000 after acquiring an additional 441,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,775,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,397,000 after acquiring an additional 78,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,710,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,301,000 after acquiring an additional 159,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

