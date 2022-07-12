Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,446 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 6.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 6.6% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,693,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $291,800,000 after acquiring an additional 104,906 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 194.4% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 88.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,706 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2.4% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $120.00 on Tuesday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.61 and a 52-week high of $271.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.34 and a 200-day moving average of $138.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $545.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMED shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.44.

In related news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $64,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amedisys Profile (Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.