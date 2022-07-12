Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MORN. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,850,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,658,750,000 after purchasing an additional 688,048 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,670,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,313,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,104,000 after purchasing an additional 97,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 1,245.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 23,479 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.71, for a total transaction of $25,171.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,591,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,452,779.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.60, for a total value of $3,285,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,437,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,393,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,599 shares of company stock worth $26,695,186 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of MORN opened at $236.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.25 and a twelve month high of $350.21.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

Morningstar Profile (Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

