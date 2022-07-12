Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $796,000 Holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.07% of FibroGen worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in FibroGen by 235.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,732,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,630,000 after buying an additional 2,621,494 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,390,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in FibroGen by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,989,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,147,000 after buying an additional 197,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in FibroGen by 22.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen stock opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.17. FibroGen, Inc. has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $27.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.80.

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.16. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 109.09% and a negative net margin of 109.22%. The firm had revenue of $60.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

FGEN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on FibroGen from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FibroGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

