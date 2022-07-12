Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at about $466,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 16.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 4.8% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 255,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,880,000 after buying an additional 11,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

NVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.83 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 43.21%.

About nVent Electric (Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.