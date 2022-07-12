Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2022

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVTGet Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at about $466,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 16.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 4.8% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 255,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,880,000 after buying an additional 11,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

NVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.83 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 43.21%.

About nVent Electric (Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT)

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.