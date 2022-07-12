Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Nutanix by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after buying an additional 20,177 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Nutanix by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,542,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,871,000 after buying an additional 47,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nutanix by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 52,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Nutanix by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 9,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $67,167.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,814.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $40,317.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,107.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,438 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Nutanix to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.73.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average of $23.65.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $403.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

