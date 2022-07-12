Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 261.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 473.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZIM shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.60 to $53.30 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.66.

ZIM stock opened at $43.87 on Tuesday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $91.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.86.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.65 by $1.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 45.36% and a return on equity of 167.57%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 41.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.99%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 23.80%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

