Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,546 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XPO. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $48.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.82.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.31. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XPO. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.10.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

