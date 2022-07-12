Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 494 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,223 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EXP opened at $112.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.27. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.68 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

In other news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $201,354.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,922.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 2,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $374,193.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,799.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,776 shares of company stock worth $2,214,229 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.40.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

