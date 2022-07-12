Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEIC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SEI Investments by 311.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,376,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,033 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 616,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,589,000 after acquiring an additional 351,420 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 995,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,678,000 after acquiring an additional 222,142 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth $11,371,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in SEI Investments by 14.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,139,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,599,000 after acquiring an additional 143,693 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $53.93 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.86.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.36. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $581.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 18.65%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SEIC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

