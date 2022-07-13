13,543 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Bought by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,543 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 985 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $1,729,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 252,112 shares in the company, valued at $43,600,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

Shares of EXPE opened at $92.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.34, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.37 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

