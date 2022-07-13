14,702 Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Purchased by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.11.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.42%.

EPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.