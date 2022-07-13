151,025 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Purchased by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 151,025 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.24.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.21.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

