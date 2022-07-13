15,500 Shares in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $44.65 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.32.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.