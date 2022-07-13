1,638 Shares in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Purchased by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.32. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

SBSW has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Investec cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.90 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.98.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

