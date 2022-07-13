1,638 Shares in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Purchased by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.
Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.32. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.94.
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.
