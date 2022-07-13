1900 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 30.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after buying an additional 24,759 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Comerica by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp purchased a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $73.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.88. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. The firm had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Comerica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.65.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

