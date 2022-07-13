1900 Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,347,000 after purchasing an additional 79,637 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,194,000 after acquiring an additional 292,854 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,205,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,871,000 after acquiring an additional 89,226 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,051,000 after acquiring an additional 420,333 shares during the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.13.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $83.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.06. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.09 and a 52-week high of $95.17. The firm has a market cap of $185.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

