1900 Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 46,989 Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABEV opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.81. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 16.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABEV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ambev from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambev currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

