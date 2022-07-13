1900 Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in Danaher by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.57.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $252.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

