1900 Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 12,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 75,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM opened at $38.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.46. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $54.28.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.