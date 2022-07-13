1900 Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of ASML by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in ASML by 44.2% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASML. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($767.00) to €630.00 ($630.00) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ASML from €945.00 ($945.00) to €960.00 ($960.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $788.67.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $434.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $178.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $516.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $611.25. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $412.67 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $4.1903 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

