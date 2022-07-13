1900 Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,641 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthpoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 274,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,495,000 after acquiring an additional 13,775 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 105.6% during the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares during the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,217,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $131.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.10 and a 200 day moving average of $143.00. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

