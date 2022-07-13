1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.26.

