1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $621,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

1900 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,014 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $42.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.04. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $40.74 and a 52-week high of $53.90.

