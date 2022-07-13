1900 Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPFF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $538,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 161,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 22,878 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,073,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,579,000 after acquiring an additional 38,516 shares in the last quarter.

SPFF opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $10.89. Global X Super Income Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $12.15.

