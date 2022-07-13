1900 Wealth Management LLC Makes New $387,000 Investment in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

NYSEARCA DIV opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day moving average is $20.52. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a one year low of $18.38 and a one year high of $21.84.

