1900 Wealth Management LLC Makes New $387,000 Investment in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.
NYSEARCA DIV opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day moving average is $20.52. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a one year low of $18.38 and a one year high of $21.84.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global SuperDividend US ETF (DIV)
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is There a Reasonable Price to Buy Stitch Fix Stock?
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.