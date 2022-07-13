1900 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 40 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,672,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,333 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,828,875,000 after acquiring an additional 529,712 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,454,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,308,097,000 after acquiring an additional 208,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,403,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,261,136,000 after purchasing an additional 214,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $2,784,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $530.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $541.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $565.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $497.83 and a 52 week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $658.92.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

