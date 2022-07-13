1900 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 72,205 Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) by 309.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,205 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Provention Bio were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRVB opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.62. Provention Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $8.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.31.

Provention Bio ( NASDAQ:PRVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on PRVB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

