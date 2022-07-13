1900 Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,491 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 259,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 157,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $53.49 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.46 and a twelve month high of $79.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.97.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

