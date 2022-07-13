1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,150 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,184 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Intel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.21.

Shares of INTC opened at $37.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $152.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $35.54 and a 1 year high of $57.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

