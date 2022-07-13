1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 92 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

1900 Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.3% in the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $286.24 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

