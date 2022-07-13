1900 Wealth Management LLC Takes $342,000 Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,685,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $362.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $361.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $467.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.50 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.25.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

