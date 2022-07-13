39,000 Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $175,101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vistra by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,428,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,146,000 after buying an additional 809,543 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vistra by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,957,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,456,000 after buying an additional 146,651 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vistra by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,442,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,929,000 after buying an additional 457,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $86,462,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on VST shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average is $23.34. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 13.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.65%.

In other news, CFO James A. Burke bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $396,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at $748,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $39,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,392,780 shares in the company, valued at $436,539,731.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 76,238 shares of company stock worth $1,776,292 and have sold 4,383,255 shares worth $112,730,782. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

